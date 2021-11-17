BTMX Price Hits $0.46 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00221713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

