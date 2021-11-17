Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Up 4.7%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $288.93 and last traded at $287.28. Approximately 6,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 557,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.16.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11,746.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.