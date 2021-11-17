Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading Up 4.7%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $288.93 and last traded at $287.28. Approximately 6,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 557,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.35.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.16.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11,746.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
