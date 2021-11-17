Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TNET traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.03. 242,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.30. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

