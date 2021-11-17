BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of BWX Technologies worth $24,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.