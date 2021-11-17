Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Tops $73.22 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $73.22 million and $52,332.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00399573 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

