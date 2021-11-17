Bytom Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.52 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $78.52 million and $11.78 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.23 or 0.00370898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,713,975,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,617,170,544 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

