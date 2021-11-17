C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $16,809.69 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 177 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total transaction of $16,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $94.45. 684,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

