C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $16,809.69 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 177 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total transaction of $16,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $94.45. 684,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
