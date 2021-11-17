Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.19

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.18. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 208 shares traded.

CRNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

