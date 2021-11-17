Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 57.9% in October

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the October 14th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.