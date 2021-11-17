Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Position Lowered by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises approximately 3.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Callaway Golf worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after buying an additional 452,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELY opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

