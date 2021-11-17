Canaccord Genuity Cuts Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Price Target to C$0.40

Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:ENTG traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.10. 647,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18. Entourage Health has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

