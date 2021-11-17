Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 125,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,357,941 shares.The stock last traded at $76.44 and had previously closed at $77.21.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.