Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 125,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,357,941 shares.The stock last traded at $76.44 and had previously closed at $77.21.
CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
