Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.87

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and traded as high as $28.19. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 1,236 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

