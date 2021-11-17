Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.22 and last traded at C$27.22. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$27.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

