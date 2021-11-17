CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as high as C$7.28. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 201,216 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.32.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$626.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.