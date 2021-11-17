Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.26

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $14.56. Capcom shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 7,663 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

