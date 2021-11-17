Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.73

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and traded as high as $48.87. Capgemini shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 30,547 shares.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

