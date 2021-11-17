Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $170.84

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 170.84 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 172.40 ($2.25). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 833,745 shares.

CAPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

