Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5,160.00

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,160 ($67.42) and last traded at GBX 5,140 ($67.15), with a volume of 42686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,130 ($67.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £917.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,056.24.

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

