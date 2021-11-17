Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

NYSE LPI opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

