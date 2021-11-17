Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.08. 61,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,926. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

