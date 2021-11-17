CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,468,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

