CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.89 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.