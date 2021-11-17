CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 203,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $2,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 3.2% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

