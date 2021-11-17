CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.