Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.99

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.01. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 550 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

