Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $529.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $386.44 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

