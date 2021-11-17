Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,270 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

