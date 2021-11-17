Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ubiquiti worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UI stock opened at $301.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.84.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

