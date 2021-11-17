Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $668.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

