Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,490,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

