Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

