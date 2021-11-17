Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

HD opened at $397.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $394.38. The company has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

