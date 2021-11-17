Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $260.75 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.36 and its 200 day moving average is $263.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

