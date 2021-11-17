Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $26.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 364.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

