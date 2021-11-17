Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $26.89 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 324.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 121,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 337.7% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 290.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 229.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average of $204.06. The stock has a market cap of $747.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

