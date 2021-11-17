Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $32.05 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $346.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,103,660 shares of company stock worth $736,925,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

