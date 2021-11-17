Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $52.69 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,839.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,644.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

