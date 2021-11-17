Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $63.33 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,564.03 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,394.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,392.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
