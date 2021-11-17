Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

