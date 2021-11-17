Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,656.61 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $905.15 and a 52 week high of $1,714.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,454.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,416.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

