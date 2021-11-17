Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,006 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.42 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

