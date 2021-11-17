Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 54,263 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 1.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,032,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 394,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

