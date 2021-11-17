Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 657 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $258.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

