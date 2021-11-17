Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

