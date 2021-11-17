Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 10,501 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Progyny worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 126.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 136.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,255 shares of company stock valued at $40,474,071 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

PGNY stock opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

