Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $271.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.