Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of YETI worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in YETI by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock worth $5,307,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.