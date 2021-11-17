Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,469 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $105,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

