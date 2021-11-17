Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 49,177 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,177 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

